V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity in the third quarter worth $1,579,487,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $838,080,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $188,368,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $129,483,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $127,401,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Revvity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of RVTY opened at $107.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.75, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $131.96.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.