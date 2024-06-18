V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

UGI Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -54.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is -365.84%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

