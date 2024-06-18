V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth $224,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 90,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $961,992.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $961,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,280 shares in the company, valued at $646,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $204,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,143. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KEX

Kirby Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of KEX opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $124.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.78.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirby

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.