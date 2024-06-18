V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $85,000 Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,302 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,715,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,641,000 after purchasing an additional 509,929 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,104,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,605,000 after purchasing an additional 280,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,392,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,500,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,418 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.94.

Waste Connections Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $172.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.43. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $173.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.