V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $100.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $102.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.27.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

