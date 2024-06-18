Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Golden Road Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $722,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $167.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $176.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.28.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

