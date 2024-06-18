Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Cut by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $68.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $70.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.75.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.