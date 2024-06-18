Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,168,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of DuPont de Nemours worth $3,696,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 447.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 77,809 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 41.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 98.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.