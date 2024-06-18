Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,006,062 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,340,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.68% of Corteva worth $3,849,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

