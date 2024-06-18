Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 144,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,973.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 189,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 180,691 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $68.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.52. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

