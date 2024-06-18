Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 160.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,565 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 371.0% during the 3rd quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 86,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 68,448 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 23,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,786,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

