Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. Veris Residential has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is currently -21.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRE. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Veris Residential by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in Veris Residential by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 303,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veris Residential by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

