Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 15,725 ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.45% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Get ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF alerts:

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SBIO opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80.

About ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.