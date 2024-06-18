Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 166,027 B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 166,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 20,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 425,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 58,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

BTG stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.81 million. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. B2Gold’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently -533.16%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

