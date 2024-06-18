Virtu Financial LLC Has $535,000 Stock Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,051,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 14,961.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $293.93 on Tuesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.24 and a 12-month high of $452.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $17.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

