Virtu Financial LLC Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $946,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,472,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $854,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $763,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.95. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a current ratio of 14.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.65 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.07% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 127.72%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.