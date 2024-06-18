Virtu Financial LLC Invests $526,000 in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWST. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $244,000.

TWST stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $55.26.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $29,629.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 345,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,816,830.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $29,629.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 345,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,816,830.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $47,120.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,138.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,626 shares of company stock valued at $713,527 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWST. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

