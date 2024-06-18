Virtu Financial LLC Invests $541,000 in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.6 %
CP opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.32.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
