Virtu Financial LLC Invests $585,000 in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $57,787,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 396.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,668,000 after buying an additional 813,849 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $18,341,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 26.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,954,000 after buying an additional 257,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $9,656,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $67.69.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

