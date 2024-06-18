Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Global Payments by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.97 and a 52 week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

