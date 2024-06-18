Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $506,000 Investment in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $40.72.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

