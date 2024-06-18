Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,888,000 after buying an additional 152,098 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $85.58 on Tuesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $218,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $218,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $77,942.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,816 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

