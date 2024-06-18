Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 19,461 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 132.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,196 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $498.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SPH. StockNews.com raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus upped their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Suburban Propane Partners

Insider Activity at Suburban Propane Partners

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $57,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.