Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Nextracker by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nextracker by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock worth $1,084,460 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nextracker

Nextracker Trading Down 2.4 %

NXT opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.65. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. Analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Nextracker Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.