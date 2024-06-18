Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,793 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 49.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 28.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $677,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $1,357,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 75.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,417,000 after buying an additional 147,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

PPG stock opened at $128.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.44.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

