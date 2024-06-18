Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 108.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,832 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Liberty Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,141,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,293,000 after acquiring an additional 80,267 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,518,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after acquiring an additional 352,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,550,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,943,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,877,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,263,000 after acquiring an additional 364,123 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LBTYA shares. HSBC lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

