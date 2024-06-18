Virtu Financial LLC Sells 1,574 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.43. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.74 and a 12 month high of $89.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.74, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $156,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,645.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $156,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,645.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $1,217,009.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,653. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

