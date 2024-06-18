Virtu Financial LLC Sells 24,609 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,609 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.9% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 54,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $31.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently 77.32%.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

