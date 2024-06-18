Virtu Financial LLC Takes $543,000 Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFH. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59.

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $827.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $311,396.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,934,815.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $311,396.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,934,815.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 34,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,484,444.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,742 shares in the company, valued at $60,664,385.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,949 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

