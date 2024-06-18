Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.16% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 118,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 203,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA COM opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.56 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

