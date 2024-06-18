Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Western Life Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $490.03 on Tuesday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $367.51 and a 1-year high of $495.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $489.69 and a 200 day moving average of $486.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.72.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $197.57 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

