Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,738 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 19,070.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,426,000 after buying an additional 5,537,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $77,523,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,701.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,469,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,906 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,202,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,081.3% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,220,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock opened at $84.03 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VST. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VST

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.