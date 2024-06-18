Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Director Teresa Briggs Sells 7,396 Shares

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 7,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $120,628.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,790.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Warby Parker Stock Performance
NYSE WRBY opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.85.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on WRBY. UBS Group boosted their price target on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.
Warby Parker Company Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
