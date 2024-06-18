Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 21 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $18,420,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 39.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Adobe by 519.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 5,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $518.74 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $475.32 and a 200 day moving average of $539.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $232.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

