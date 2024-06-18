Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $2,692,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $7,464,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,120,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $448.11 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.99. The firm has a market cap of $416.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total value of $51,461,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,998,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,256,839,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total transaction of $51,461,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,998,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,256,839,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,667,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,048,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

