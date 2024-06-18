Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,808,056,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11,138.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,527 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,342,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,032,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,051,000 after buying an additional 2,973,234 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,564,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,448,000 after buying an additional 2,893,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KO opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,720. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.