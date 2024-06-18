Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,808,056,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11,138.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,527 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,342,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,032,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,051,000 after buying an additional 2,973,234 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,564,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,448,000 after buying an additional 2,893,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:KO opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,720. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 6 Reasons the S&P 500 Will Keep Rising This Year
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- CAVA’s Per-Restaurant Stock Value Outshines Chipotle’s
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- The Most Shorted Stocks in June: Hold, Short, or Squeeze?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.