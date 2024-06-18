Wedbush Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $144.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.80.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $156.52 on Tuesday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $172.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.74.

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

