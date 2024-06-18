Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.07.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $103.77 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.86 and a 52-week high of $105.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.15. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

