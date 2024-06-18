Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $19,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 366,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.07.

Welltower Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $103.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $75.86 and a one year high of $105.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.15.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

