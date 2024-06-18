Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.44

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and traded as high as $7.49. Wienerberger shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 3,973 shares changing hands.

Wienerberger Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

Wienerberger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.1231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Wienerberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG produces and sells clay blocks, facing bricks, roof tiles, and pavers in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers wall, façade, and roof system for single, two, and multi-family homes, and non-residential construction; paving and water management for gardens, pavements, and parking areas; and electrical cooling and heating installation, drinking water and wastewater, garden irrigation, irrigation systems and water storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.