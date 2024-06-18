Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 542.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,021,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $11,006,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Wingstop by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.53.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WING opened at $417.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.53, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.71. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $417.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $381.56 and a 200-day moving average of $328.84.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

