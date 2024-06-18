WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the May 15th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZD. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,126,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,722,000 after buying an additional 436,683 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

