Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.04% of Wix.com worth $73,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Wix.com by 323.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Wix.com by 5.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Wix.com by 26.6% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 19,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $161.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $178.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $419.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.59.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

