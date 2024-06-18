Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair downgraded Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen downgraded Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 64.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

