Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Price Target Lowered to $3.80 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4.70 to $3.80 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE YSG opened at $3.24 on Monday. Yatsen has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -2.77.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.98 million. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.
