10,303 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Purchased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 226,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 13,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 80,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 61,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 92,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 66,918 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDT opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

