11,170 Shares in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter valued at $808,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter valued at $548,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP increased its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Down 0.9 %

BWMX opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 83.58%. The company had revenue of $212.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.77%.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

