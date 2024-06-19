11,598 Shares in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 535.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 36.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 42.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASAI opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 1.02%. Analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

