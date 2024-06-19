1,160 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,101.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,765 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $278.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.22. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $171.30 and a 1 year high of $286.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.97.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

