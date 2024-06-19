118,375 Shares in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Sapiens International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 585.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 113,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 96,719 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 77,978 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after buying an additional 106,358 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 117,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Price Performance

Shares of SPNS opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.25. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SPNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

